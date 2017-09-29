Anthem Protests Unwanted by NASCAR Fans Heading to Dover

DOVER, Del. -- as NASCAR returns to Dover this weekend, many fans say they're against national anthem protests and demonstrations recently seen in sports like professional football.



NASCAR fan Pete Marottoli of New Jersey said he felt seeing a national anthem protest would be especially offensive this weekend. He agreed with NASCAR owners like Richard Petty who said they would fire team members protesting the anthem.



"Take it to another country, because if you kneel here that's disrespect to everything that goes on a mile away at dover air force base," he said.



Other fans milling about the area on Friday morning outside Dover International Speedway like Norm Jarvis of Clifton Heights, New York, said NASCAR team members shouldn't demonstrate during the anthem.



"We live in the united states. If you don't respect your flag, then what are you doing?" he said.



Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is racing for the final time in Dover before his retirement from NASCAR, said on Monday in a tweet that everyone has the right to peacefully protest.



"I've always stood for the anthem and always will but I'm not quick to rush to judgement if somebody wants to do something different," he said, during a news conference on Friday.



Matt Petersen of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is attending the event with his son and said he plans to ignore the controversy around the anthem.

"All the other stuff other stuff? Whatever," he said. "I'm here to spend my time with him."