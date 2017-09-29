Delaware Senator Enters Plea, Gets Probation on Gun Charge - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Senator Enters Plea, Gets Probation on Gun Charge

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state senator who carried a loaded handgun into a Maryland airport has reached a deal with prosecutors allowing him to avoid a criminal conviction and prison time.

Sen. Brian Pettyjohn agreed to probation before judgment Friday on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun, which he forfeited to Wicomico County authorities. A felony charge of attempting to carry a firearm on an aircraft, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, was dismissed.

The deal means Pettyjohn will avoid a conviction upon completion of his probation.

Pettyjohn, a Georgetown Republican, was headed to a conference in June when workers at Salisbury Regional Airport found the gun in his laptop bag.

Pettyjohn, who has a Delaware concealed-carry license, said he inadvertently left the gun in the bag while packing.

