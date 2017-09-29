Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Gets 15 Years in Prison - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Gets 15 Years in Prison

Posted: 09/29/2017 22:20:00 -04:00 Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his father in front of his mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Leobardo Jolalpa-Ramirez was sentenced Friday in the death of his father, 44-year-old Martin Jolalpa-Vazquez. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say in February 2016, Jolalpa-Ramirez woke up his mother in their home in Annapolis. Authorities say Jolalpa-Ramirez took his mother to Jolalpa-Vazquez, grabbed his father by his head and stabbed him in the neck.

Prosecutors say Jolalpa-Ramirez was under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and that Jolalpa-Vazquez had been physical abusive.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Gets 15 Years in Prison

    Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Gets 15 Years in Prison

    09/29/2017 22:20:00 -04:002017-09-30 02:20:00 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-09-30 02:21:56 GMT
    A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his father in front of his mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More
    A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his father in front of his mother has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More

  • Delaware Senator Enters Plea, Gets Probation on Gun Charge

    Delaware Senator Enters Plea, Gets Probation on Gun Charge

    09/29/2017 21:24:00 -04:002017-09-30 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-09-30 01:27:21 GMT
    A Delaware state senator who carried a loaded handgun into a Maryland airport has reached a deal with prosecutors allowing him to avoid a criminal conviction and prison time.More
    A Delaware state senator who carried a loaded handgun into a Maryland airport has reached a deal with prosecutors allowing him to avoid a criminal conviction and prison time.More

  • Anthem Protests Unwanted by NASCAR Fans Heading to Dover

    Anthem Protests Unwanted by NASCAR Fans Heading to Dover

    09/29/2017 20:14:00 -04:002017-09-30 00:14:00 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-09-30 00:48:11 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- as NASCAR returns to Dover this weekend, many fans say they're against national anthem protests and demonstrations recently seen in sports like professional football.NASCAR fan Pete Marottoli of New Jersey said he felt seeing a national anMore
    DOVER, Del. -- as NASCAR returns to Dover this weekend, many fans say they're against national anthem protests and demonstrations recently seen in sports like professional football.NASCAR fan Pete Marottoli of New Jersey said he felt seeing a national anMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices