Pedestrian Collision Involving Ocean City Police Department Offi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pedestrian Collision Involving Ocean City Police Department Officer

Posted: 09/29/2017 23:25:00 -04:00 Updated:

 OCEAN CITY, Md. – According to OCPD, officers responded to the intersection of 56th Street and Coastal Highway at approximately 9:30 pm.

The victim, a male in his mid-20’s, was taken to PRMC for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The accident shut down traffic on Coastal Highway for about an hour. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices