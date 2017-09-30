Serious vehicle crash reported in Greenwood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Serious vehicle crash reported in Greenwood

Posted: 09/30/2017 11:31:00 -04:00
Greenwood – Police reported a serious vehicle crash late Friday night just northwest of Greenwood.
 
 
They say the incident occurred at around 9:18 p.m on the intersection of Andrewville Road and Greenwood Road.
 
Injuries were reported but there is no word on how severe or how many injuries occurred. 
 
Officials say further details will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.
