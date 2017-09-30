Verizon FiOS Customers to Lose WBOC

We regret to inform viewers that at midnight tonight, approximately 20,000 Verizon FiOS customers across Delmarva will lose WBOC, FOX 21, and Antenna TV.

"Unfortunately, after six months of negotiations, Verizon is unwilling to recognize our value to their customers, especially our local news, weather, and entertainment," said Craig Jahelka, president of Draper Media. "We stand ready and willing to continue providing these to Verizon viewers, but unfortunately Verizon has now refused to continue negotiations."

This does not impact anyone who watches over the air with an antenna or subscribes to any other cable or satellite provider.

"WBOC, FOX 21, and Antenna TV remain free over the air to anyone with an antenna, just as they have been since 1954," Jahelka said. "We urge Verizon FiOS customers to call and demand that they carry WBOC, Fox 21, and Antenna TV. Verizon FiOS can be reached at 1-800-837-4966."