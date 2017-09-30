Verizon FiOS Customers to Lose WBOC

We regret to inform viewers that at midnight tonight, approximately 20,000 Verizon FiOS customers across Delmarva will lose WBOC, FOX 21, and Antenna TV.More
Police say there was a pedestrian hit by an Ocean City Police cruiser late Friday night, in the area of 56th Street. More details will be passed along as they come in.More
Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash Friday between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road in Ellendale.More
