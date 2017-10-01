Easton Police Arrest Three In Robbery

Easton, MD - Police have arrested three men after they allegedly robbed an AT&T store .

Police say Earl Roinson, Wade Simms and Shaborn Ryals, all from the dc area went into the at&t store on Marlboro Avenue to steal iPhones and tablets around 1:30 pm Friday. The police spotted the suspect vehicle shortly tehre after at route 50. when the officer tried to pull the car over the driver sped away.

The suspects lost control of the car at old queen anne highway. They crashed into a field and ran away. Hours later police found all three men in nearby fields. They've been charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy.