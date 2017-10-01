Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist.

Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on Sunday after someone at Beebe Hospital contacted law enforcement to tell them about an assault victim. Police say the victim told investigators that he came to Lewes from Dover to meet with someone selling a piece of electrical equipment on Craigslist.

The two met on Stingey Lane, a dead-end street. Police say as the men were talking, three other men approached the victim's car and punched him in the face through the window. After that police say the men pulled the victim out of the car, assaulted him and stole his jewelry and cell phone.

The suspects then fled the scene, along with the Craigslist seller. The victim then drove himself to Beebe Healthcare for treatment. Police are still investigating this crime and ask if anyone has any information on this incident to contact Trooper J. Berry at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.