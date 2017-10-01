Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.

Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewville Road and veered off the roadway, causing the truck to spin and cross into the westbound lane. Police say the truck struck a mailbox and overturned several times, careening through the front yard of a home nearby and ejecting two of the three people inside.

The truck came to a stop in a corn field. None of the occupants inside the truck were wearing seat belts. Police say a 41-year-old Greenwood man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.a A 22-year-old Greenwood woman is in critical condition at Christiana Medical Center. A 45-year-old Harrington man was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in this crash. The driver has not been identified at this time. The investigation continues.