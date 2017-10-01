Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Adamsville Road - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

Posted: 10/01/2017 21:34:00 -04:00 Updated:

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.

Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewville Road and veered off the roadway, causing the truck to spin and cross into the westbound lane. Police say the truck struck a mailbox and overturned several times, careening through the front yard of a home nearby and ejecting two of the three people inside.

The truck came to a stop in a corn field. None of the occupants inside the truck were wearing seat belts. Police say a 41-year-old Greenwood man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.a A 22-year-old Greenwood woman is in critical condition at Christiana Medical Center. A 45-year-old Harrington man was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in this crash. The driver has not been identified at this time. The investigation continues. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Serious vehicle crash reported in Greenwood

    Serious vehicle crash reported in Greenwood

    09/30/2017 11:31:00 -04:002017-09-30 15:31:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-10-02 02:11:31 GMT
    Police reported a serious crash late Friday night just northwest of Greenwood.More
    Police reported a serious crash late Friday night just northwest of Greenwood.More

  • Vehicle Fire Reported in Sussex County

    Vehicle Fire reported in Sussex County

    10/01/2017 21:50:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:50:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-10-02 02:08:03 GMT
    BLADES, Del. - Police have reported a vehicle fire in Sussex county late last night.More
    BLADES, Del. - Police have reported a vehicle fire in Sussex county late last night.More

  • Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

    Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Adamsville Road

    10/01/2017 21:34:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:34:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:42:01 GMT
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

    Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Adamsville Road

    10/01/2017 21:34:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:34:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:42:01 GMT
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Over Police Officers

    10/01/2017 09:45:00 -04:002017-10-01 13:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-10-01 14:02:20 GMT
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More

  • Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    10/01/2017 21:27:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:27:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:33:21 GMT
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices