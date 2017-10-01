Vehicle Fire Reported in Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Vehicle Fire Reported in Sussex County

BLADES, Del. - Police have reported a vehicle fire in Sussex county late last night.

Officials say the fire occurred near 26957 Sussex Highway in Blades, Delaware. 

The road was reportedly partially blocked, however, there have been no injuries reported at this time

