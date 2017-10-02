Delaware Panel Continues to Eye Details of Legalizing Pot

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A state task force is continuing to examine issues surrounding legalized recreational use of marijuana in Delaware.

While eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of marijuana, each has done so through referendum, which Delaware does not allow. That leaves the possibility that Delaware could be the first state to implement legalization through the legislative process.



But members of the task force, which holds its second meeting Wednesday, say several issues need to be addressed before pot is legalized.



Those issues include public and workforce safety, insurance and liability issues, taxation and banking rules, and concerns about the long-term health effects of marijuana use.