A Message to Verizon FiOS Customers

Dear Verizon FiOS customers:

We sincerely regret Verizon has dropped WBOC, FOX21 and WBOC Classics from their lineup. We’ve been working hard to reach an agreement for continued carriage with Verizon since March 1 of this year, and frankly were taken by complete surprise over the weekend when Verizon chose to drop our stations rather than continue negotiations.

We’d hoped Verizon would recognize the importance of the local news, weather and emergency information we provide to Delmarva and continue to work with us to continue carriage of our local and network programming. Unfortunately we’ve been continually frustrated by six months of delay tactics by Verizon and what now appears to be a complete lack of interest by a company that obviously does not seem to care about serving their subscribers or local communities. Regrettably, our viewers who happen to subscribe to Verizon FiOS are the ones who suffer from Verizon’s tactics.

Those tactics now include lying to their customers. Verizon is making wild claims about rate increases. While we do not negotiate in public, Verizon’s claims are preposterous and patently false! What is true is that Verizon now pays much, much more to carry non-local channels that are watched far less than WBOC and FOX21.



Our team works diligently every day to provide access to important news, weather and vital emergency information. Our commitment to Delmarva continues despite this impasse. We understand and are humbled by the responsibility we have to serve the people of Delmarva with the highest quality news, information, entertainment, local coverage, sports and network programming they desire.



We have not ‘blacked out’ our stations. We continue to broadcast our local and network programming for free, over the air, and from every other cable and satellite operator serving Delmarva.

We regret Verizon has chosen to drop our stations, and we remain ready and willing to find a solution in the hope that Verizon will recognize how important our stations are to our family, friends and neighbors here on Delmarva. It is our sincere desire that Verizon returns our stations to their lineup as soon as possible.



Again, Verizon is the company that charges you to receive the programming we offer free over the air. You can call them at 1-800-837-4966 to demand they return WBOC, FOX21 and Antenna TV to their system.

How to contact Verizon:

Phone: 1-800-837-4966

Sincerely,

Craig Jahelka

President, Draper Media