A Message to Verizon FiOS Customers

Dear Verizon FiOS customers:

We sincerely regret Verizon has dropped WBOC, FOX21 and WBOC Classics from their lineup. We’ve been working hard to reach an agreement for continued carriage with Verizon since March 1 of this year, and frankly were taken by complete surprise over the weekend when Verizon chose to drop our stations rather than continue negotiations.



Our team works diligently every day to provide access to important news, weather and vital emergency information. Our commitment to Delmarva continues despite this impasse. We understand and are humbled by the responsibility we have to serve the people of Delmarva with the highest quality news, information, entertainment, local coverage, sports and network programming they desire.



We have not ‘blacked out’ our stations. We continue to broadcast our local and network programming for free, over the air, and, where available, from your other cable or satellite operators. Please remember Verizon takes our free programming and resells it to you.



We regret Verizon has chosen to drop our stations, and we remain ready and willing to find a compromise in the hope that Verizon will recognize how important our stations are to our family, friends and neighbors here on Delmarva. It is our sincere desire that Verizon returns our stations to their lineup as soon as possible.



Again, Verizon is the company that charges you to receive the programming we offer free over the air. You can call them at 1-800-837-4966 to demand they return WBOC, FOX21 and Antenna TV to their system.



Sincerely,



Craig Jahelka

President, Draper Media