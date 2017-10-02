Del. Woman's LawSuit Over Bedbugs in Rental Furniture Moved to Arbitration

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Delaware judge says a lawsuit over bedbugs found in a bedframe leased from a furniture rental store must go to arbitration.



The judge late last week granted a request from Rent-A-Center to put the lawsuit on hold pending the outcome of binding arbitration.



Rachelle Allen of Magnolia, Delaware, claimed in her lawsuit that she leased a bedframe from RAC last year, only to find after it was delivered that it was infested with bedbugs.



Allen claims she was forced to purchase a new bed, have her apartment and clothes treated for bedbugs, and seek medical treatment for a rash.



Rent-A Center sought to dismiss or halt the lawsuit, arguing that a lease-purchase agreement signed by Allen allows either party to elect to have any dispute resolved by binding arbitration.