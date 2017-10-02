Salisbury Man Convicted in 2016 Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Convicted in 2016 Murder

Posted: 10/02/2017 13:08:00 -04:00 Updated:
Daquan Cartier Dickerson; Photo Credit: Wicomico County State's Attorney Daquan Cartier Dickerson; Photo Credit: Wicomico County State's Attorney

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico State's Attorney's Office says the man arrested for the May 2016 murder in the area of Waterside Apartments on Parsons Road in Salisbury has been convicted of 2nd degree murder.

On May 11, 2016, police say Daquan Dickerson, 21, of Salisbury, along with two other men, Joshua Perry and Gerald Savage, Jr., drover to Waterside Apartments and confronted Keonte Gaskins, 21, in relation to an earlier robbery. Though Gaskins was not involved, police say Dicker shot Gaskins multiple times, resulting in Gaskins' death.

Dickerson's accomplices, Perry and Savage pled guilty to 1st and 2nd degree murder and other related charges, in addition to testifying at Dickerson's trial. Dickerson has not been sentenced for his conviction in the murder; he is being held without bail pending sentencing and on charges for another unrelated crime.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling Inc.

    DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling Inc.

    10/02/2017 15:38:00 -04:002017-10-02 19:38:00 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:02:37 GMT
    (Photo: DNREC)(Photo: DNREC)
    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. for violating Delaware’s laws and regulations governing solid waste.More
    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. for violating Delaware’s laws and regulations governing solid waste.More

  • Trial Set to Begin for Former Wilmington Trust Executives

    Trial Set to Begin for Former Wilmington Trust Executives

    10/02/2017 08:00:00 -04:002017-10-02 12:00:00 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:15:05 GMT
    Jury selection has begun in the federal trial of four former executives of Wilmington Trust charged with fraud.More
    Jury selection has begun in the federal trial of four former executives of Wilmington Trust charged with fraud.More

  • Beach Replenishment Projects Coming to Delaware

    Beach Replenishment Projects Coming to Delaware

    10/02/2017 13:37:00 -04:002017-10-02 17:37:00 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-10-02 17:43:56 GMT
    Delaware Governor John Carney, U.S Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that the next steps are underway in the long awaited beach replenishment projects in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island.More
    Delaware Governor John Carney, U.S Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that the next steps are underway in the long awaited beach replenishment projects in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

    Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Adamsville Road

    10/01/2017 21:34:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:34:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:42:01 GMT
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Over Police Officers

    10/01/2017 09:45:00 -04:002017-10-01 13:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-10-01 14:02:20 GMT
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More

  • Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    10/01/2017 21:27:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:27:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:33:21 GMT
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices