Salisbury Man Convicted in 2016 Murder

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico State's Attorney's Office says the man arrested for the May 2016 murder in the area of Waterside Apartments on Parsons Road in Salisbury has been convicted of 2nd degree murder.

On May 11, 2016, police say Daquan Dickerson, 21, of Salisbury, along with two other men, Joshua Perry and Gerald Savage, Jr., drover to Waterside Apartments and confronted Keonte Gaskins, 21, in relation to an earlier robbery. Though Gaskins was not involved, police say Dicker shot Gaskins multiple times, resulting in Gaskins' death.

Dickerson's accomplices, Perry and Savage pled guilty to 1st and 2nd degree murder and other related charges, in addition to testifying at Dickerson's trial. Dickerson has not been sentenced for his conviction in the murder; he is being held without bail pending sentencing and on charges for another unrelated crime.