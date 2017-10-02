DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling I - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling Inc.

Posted: 10/02/2017 15:38:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: DNREC) (Photo: DNREC)

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary has issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. for violating Delaware’s laws and regulations governing solid waste related to the transportation and management of scrap tires.

The DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin says the order prohibits Anderson’s from transporting or accepting scrap tires for a period of 30 days.

Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. owns and operates a scrap tire transportation, transfer and storage business at in Delmar, Del.

All scrap tire businesses in the state became subject to full regulation by DNREC’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Section (SHWMS) in April, which was the regulatory deadline for permit applications being submitted to SHWMS for scrap tire operations.

In 2016 and early 2017, DNREC’s SHWMS offered multiple training sessions to scrap tire facility operators in the state, including Anderson’s Recycling, Inc., to assist with regulatory compliance.

DNREC attempted to conduct a site assessment of the scrap tire facility after they did not receive permit applications. However, after SHWMS was unable to access the site, and the company failed to communicate with DNREC.

An investigation by SHWMS determined that Anderson’s was transporting and accepting scrap tires at its facility without complying to Delaware’s Regulations Governing Solid Waste.

Anderson’s has 20 days to appeal the order, which requires that DNREC be given site access and that Anderson’s must submit a closure plan for the facility.

The cease and desist Secretary’s order can be found here on DNREC’s website.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling Inc.

    DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling Inc.

    10/02/2017 15:38:00 -04:002017-10-02 19:38:00 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:02:37 GMT
    (Photo: DNREC)(Photo: DNREC)
    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. for violating Delaware’s laws and regulations governing solid waste.More
    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. for violating Delaware’s laws and regulations governing solid waste.More

  • Trial Set to Begin for Former Wilmington Trust Executives

    Trial Set to Begin for Former Wilmington Trust Executives

    10/02/2017 08:00:00 -04:002017-10-02 12:00:00 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:15:05 GMT
    Jury selection has begun in the federal trial of four former executives of Wilmington Trust charged with fraud.More
    Jury selection has begun in the federal trial of four former executives of Wilmington Trust charged with fraud.More

  • Beach Replenishment Projects Coming to Delaware

    Beach Replenishment Projects Coming to Delaware

    10/02/2017 13:37:00 -04:002017-10-02 17:37:00 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-10-02 17:43:56 GMT
    Delaware Governor John Carney, U.S Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that the next steps are underway in the long awaited beach replenishment projects in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island.More
    Delaware Governor John Carney, U.S Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that the next steps are underway in the long awaited beach replenishment projects in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

    Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Adamsville Road

    10/01/2017 21:34:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:34:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:42:01 GMT
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Over Police Officers

    10/01/2017 09:45:00 -04:002017-10-01 13:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-10-01 14:02:20 GMT
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More

  • Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    10/01/2017 21:27:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:27:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:33:21 GMT
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices