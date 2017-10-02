DNREC Issues Cease & Desist Order Against Anderson's Recycling Inc.

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary has issued a cease and desist order to Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. for violating Delaware’s laws and regulations governing solid waste related to the transportation and management of scrap tires.

The DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin says the order prohibits Anderson’s from transporting or accepting scrap tires for a period of 30 days.

Anderson’s Recycling, Inc. owns and operates a scrap tire transportation, transfer and storage business at in Delmar, Del.

All scrap tire businesses in the state became subject to full regulation by DNREC’s Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Section (SHWMS) in April, which was the regulatory deadline for permit applications being submitted to SHWMS for scrap tire operations.

In 2016 and early 2017, DNREC’s SHWMS offered multiple training sessions to scrap tire facility operators in the state, including Anderson’s Recycling, Inc., to assist with regulatory compliance.

DNREC attempted to conduct a site assessment of the scrap tire facility after they did not receive permit applications. However, after SHWMS was unable to access the site, and the company failed to communicate with DNREC.

An investigation by SHWMS determined that Anderson’s was transporting and accepting scrap tires at its facility without complying to Delaware’s Regulations Governing Solid Waste.

Anderson’s has 20 days to appeal the order, which requires that DNREC be given site access and that Anderson’s must submit a closure plan for the facility.

The cease and desist Secretary’s order can be found here on DNREC’s website.