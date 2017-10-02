Deauville Beach Parking Lot Closes Ahead of Ocean Outfall Construction

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Equipment for the City of Rehoboth Beach's ocean outfall project is mobilizing this week, and with it comes a parking lot closing.

Deauville Beach's parking lot--which serves the beach and tennis courts-- will be closed to the public until March as the lot serves as the staging area for the outfall construction. On Monday, a fence was installed to complement the closure. The beach and tennis courts will still be open to the public, but they won't be as easily accessible.

"Hopefully the project goes along smoothly," says Andrea McGovern of Dewey Beach, who plays tennis at the Deauville lot. "And it'll be done quickly and re-open again as soon as possible."

The ocean outfall is the city's answer to the state's order for them to stop pumping their treated wastewater into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Work affiliated with the outfall will stretch from the city's wastewater treatment plant all the way to the coastline. Once it reaches Deauville beach, contractors will dig a pit to install the drill that will bore down to the ocean floor. The outfall pipe itself will be up to 80 feet underneath the sand, and come back up a mile offshore. Some people who frequent Deauville Beach say they'll get used to the impending construction.

"I have studied up on the issue and I had been concerned about the impact on the ocean," says Paul Warren, who owns property on Surf Avenue, which the work will run by. "But I fish here, we come up and swim here, and I've become pretty comfortable that this is the only way to solve the problem that the city of Rehoboth Beach faces."

The city's permits allow ocean work to run from October 15 to March 1 due to environmental regulations. As for the pipe running through town? The city says the contractor will install 50 to 80 feet of pipe a day, and only work Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the exact outfall details, please visit the City of Rehoboth Beach's website.