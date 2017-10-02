G.W. Carver Academy Students and Staff Create Murals with Local Artist

FRANKFORD, Del. - The Indian River School District's G.W. Carver Academy is painting their way to positive thinking.

Last school year, students at the specialized school worked with local artist John Donato to make several motivational murals. On Monday evening, they were revealed. The murals are full of inspirational messages and pictures.

"The work the students did with John encompasses our social emotional learning curriculum which is positive action," says counselor Whitney Price. "It's just an opportunity for students to hone their social skills, work with their peers, and feel good about themselves and the artwork that they're doing."

Price says the murals were paid for by a grant from Delaware Community Foundation’s Next Generation South program. She says the murals are more than just hallway artwork.

"I just think about how proud I am of [the students] and how much fun it was working with them in small groups on the murals," she says. "It's a celebration of our students and staff here."

Monday's reveal also included a performance by a local musician.

