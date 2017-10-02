Delaware School District to Partner with Emergency Operations Center

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center to promote the Smart911 and PulsePoint initiatives.

In the coming weeks, brochures promoting both programs will be sent home with all district students, and parents are asked to consider signing up their children for the services.

Smart911 allows users to create a free safety profile that provides valuable information about their home, family members, pets, cars and medical history to 911 operators during emergency calls.

PulsePoint alerts CPR-trained bystanders to cardiac emergencies in their area. By downloading the app, people will be alerted to the exact location of the person in need and the nearest Automated External Defibrillator so that they may perform CPR in the critical minutes before EMS teams arrive.