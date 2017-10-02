Farmers Say Soybean, Corn Harvests Looking Good

A police chase just after 11pm Saturday led to a man hitting two officers, with police then shooting at that suspect in Ocean City.More
A police chase just after 11pm Saturday led to a man hitting two officers, with police then shooting at that suspect in Ocean City.More
In Sussex County, police are investigating a crash that killed a Greenwood man Friday night.More
In Sussex County, police are investigating a crash that killed a Greenwood man Friday night.More
Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.More
Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.More