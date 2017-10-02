Farmers Say Soybean, Corn Harvests Looking Good

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Running at around three mph, Russell Baker's combine was busy churning out soybeans Monday morning. He says now's the time to harvest and it's looking pretty good.

"No complaints this year," Baker said.

Baker says thanks to rain back in July and August and now some drier weather, he's getting plenty of crop by the bushel.

But it wasn't the same story last year, farmers say Mother Nature forced some to replant their crop, making for a later harvest.

This year, farmers say conditions have been nearly perfect. For that, they're thankful.

"You're just talking the difference between excellent and very good," Baker said.

Paul johnson who owns emily's produce in cambridge says the same about his field corn.

"We were just lucky we didn't get a hurricane," said Pau Jackson, a farmer in Church Creek. "We had our fingers crossed."

Jackson says he'll be waiting next week before harvesting and selling his corn and with 24 acres filled with it, he'll profit.

"It's been a good year," Jackson said.