Farmers Say Soybean, Corn Harvests Looking Good - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Farmers Say Soybean, Corn Harvests Looking Good

Posted: 10/02/2017 17:39:00 -04:00 Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Running at around three mph, Russell Baker's combine was busy churning out soybeans Monday morning. He says now's the time to harvest and it's looking pretty good.

"No complaints this year," Baker said.

Baker says thanks to rain back in July and August and now some drier weather, he's getting plenty of crop by the bushel.

But it wasn't the same story last year, farmers say Mother Nature forced some to replant their crop, making for a later harvest.

This year, farmers say conditions have been nearly perfect. For that, they're thankful.

"You're just talking the difference between excellent and very good," Baker said.

Paul johnson who owns emily's produce in cambridge says the same about his field corn.

"We were just lucky we didn't get a hurricane," said Pau Jackson, a farmer in Church Creek. "We had our fingers crossed."

Jackson says he'll be waiting next week before harvesting and selling his corn and with 24 acres filled with it, he'll profit.

"It's been a good year," Jackson said.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Andrewville Road

    Greenwood Man Dies After Crash on Adamsville Road

    10/01/2017 21:34:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:34:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:42:01 GMT
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore
    GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) - Delaware police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Greenwood.Police say the wreck occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday when a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Andrewsville Road and veered off the roadway, causing tMore

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Over Police Officers

    10/01/2017 09:45:00 -04:002017-10-01 13:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-10-01 14:02:20 GMT
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More
    Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Ocean City that occurred after two police officers were struck by a driver trying to run them down to avoid being arrested.More

  • Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    Man Assaulted in Lewes During Craigslist Sale

    10/01/2017 21:27:00 -04:002017-10-02 01:27:00 GMT
    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:33:21 GMT
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
    LEWES, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State Police officers are investigating the robbery and assault of a Dover man who came to Lewes to buy an item listed for sale on Craigslist. Police say the incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on SundaMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices