Nanticoke Cancer Care Center Encourages Screening During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SEAFORD, Del. - The Nanticoke Cancer Care Center is encouraging women to get screened during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Health officials reported that 80 percent of women in Sussex County have had a mammogram over the last few years.

That number is a little below the national average, and officials cancer center said this month is all about getting that number higher.

"So with breast cancer, if you get diagnosed early, then the survivability rate is about 95-96 percent, so that's why you see so much about awareness," said Sharon Harrington, Nanticoke Health Services Director of Marketing.

Harrington said the price tag of getting screened may keep some low-income women in Western Sussex County away from the center.

However, she said there are resources available.

"The state of Delaware actually has a really great program called Screenings for Life and it helps pay for a number of different screenings if you meet the criteria, not financially able," Harrington said.

"For those that fall in the gap, we also have a fund here at the hospital that helps pay for getting the mammogram done and will also help with transportation if that's your barrier. So there really isn't any reason for a woman in Delaware who should be screened to not be screened."