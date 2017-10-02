Mosquito Season Could Last a Little Longer in Delaware Based on Temps.

DOVER, Del. --- Even though cooler temperatures have arrived in recent days on Delmarva, they have not fallen to the level that would kill adult mosquitoes and Delaware health officials say the insect's season may last for another three to four weeks.

Dr. Bill Meredith with DNREC's Mosquito Control Section said adult mosquitoes will continue to buzz through the skies until a hard freeze lowers temperatures enough to kill them.

Meredith said Delaware has seen 28 West Nile Virus cases in sentinel chickens, with a sharp uptick occurring in recent days. The disease is commonly transmitted through mosquito bites.

"We've been on our toes but we're encouraging the public to be aware of mosquito bites with the recent uptick or findings of West Nile Virus," he said.

Meredith recommended people take steps to remove standing water from objects or areas around their homes to slow the spread of mosquitoes.

Additionally, people should wear long-sleeved clothes, use bug spray, and limit outdoor activities---especially in mosquito prone areas---to help avoid getting mosquito bites.

For more information on how to prevent the spread of mosquitoes, visit the Mosquito Control Section's website.