3 Adults, Toddler Hurt When Makeshift Fire Pit Explodes

MONKTON, Md. (AP) - Police near Baltimore say four members of a family, including a toddler, were hurt when a fire pit made out of a washing machine drum exploded.

Baltimore County police said in a news release that officials were called Sunday night to the home of a 65-year-old man in Monkton. Investigators say the man, his son, and the son's wife and 2-year-old daughter, were sitting around a bonfire made from the drum of a washing machine.

Fire officials say an accelerant was used to light the fire and exploded.

Authorities say the two men were flown to Shock Trauma, where they are in serious condition. The wife and toddler were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.