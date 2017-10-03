Virginia Police: Nephew Killed 77-year-old Man in Fairfax

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.
Suzanne Dakessian suffered critical injuries after an apparatus used to launch pumpkins exploded into the air and heavy debris struck her head. She was released on Friday from Christiana Hospital and moved to a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.
