Delaware DoJ: Timetable on Vaughn Indictment Remains in Place

Posted: 10/03/2017 07:11:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- A timetable to bring an indictment to a grand jury in New Castle County in the death of Delaware correctional officer Steven Floyd remains in place, according to the state attorney general's office.

Nicole Magnusson, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Justice, said the agency still intends to present an indictment---a plan first announced in early August with a period of 90 days.

"The timetable provided in early August remains," she said.

Floyd died during an inmate uprising in early February at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. Three other correctional staff members were also taken hostage, though Floyd was found dead after law enforcement stormed Building C on the morning of Feb. 2.

Jurgen Burgoyne, a former correctional officer with ties to Vaughn and COs currently working the facility, said the lack of charges eight months later is "personally offensive."

"They're a little upset, they feel like the state's disrespecting them and not taking care of them. They'd like to see charges brought," he said.

DoJ officials have said the office the conducting a thorough investigation that involves a substantial amount of interviews with witnesses, many of whom were inmates.

The building where Floyd was killed also did not have indoor cameras, according to an independent review conducted on the hostage situation.

Still, Burgoyne said he isn't sure anyone will be charged in Floyd's death.

"Wouldn't shock me one bit," he said.

Thomas Neuberger, an attorney representing the Floyd family in a lawsuit against a number of current and former state officials, has also expressed doubt on whether someone will be charged.

 

