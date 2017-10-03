Cigarette Makers to Publish New Statements on Health Risks - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cigarette Makers to Publish New Statements on Health Risks

Posted: 10/03/2017 08:39:00 -04:00 Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Starting next month, major U.S. cigarette companies will publish a series of statements about the health risks of smoking.

The court-ordered "corrective statements" will run on television and in newspapers as part of an agreement in a 1999 lawsuit brought by the federal government that accused cigarette makers of deceiving the public.

The statements will include: "Smoking is highly addictive" and "Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans every day."

Altria Group Inc., the Richmond-based parent company of cigarette-maker Philip Morris USA - will jointly run the ads with its competitor, Reynolds American Inc., and several other companies.

Altria said that the tobacco manufacturers had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on the timing of the statements.

In a press release, Altria said it is working to develop less risky tobacco products.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Cigarette Makers to Publish New Statements on Health Risks

    Cigarette Makers to Publish New Statements on Health Risks

    10/03/2017 08:39:00 -04:002017-10-03 12:39:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-10-03 12:42:00 GMT
    Starting next month, major U.S. cigarette companies will publish a series of statements about the health risks of smoking.More
    Starting next month, major U.S. cigarette companies will publish a series of statements about the health risks of smoking.More

  • Travel Ban Lawsuits Filed by Legal Center, Muslim Advocates

    Travel Ban Lawsuits Filed by Legal Center, Muslim Advocates

    10/03/2017 08:35:00 -04:002017-10-03 12:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-10-03 12:38:12 GMT
    A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries that were announced late last month.More
    A coalition of Muslim and Iranian-American advocates and a nonpartisan legal institute filed the first lawsuits against the Trump administration's new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries that were announced late last month.More

  • Delaware DoJ: Timetable on Vaughn Indictment Remains in Place

    Delaware DoJ: Timetable on Vaughn Indictment Remains in Place

    10/03/2017 07:11:00 -04:002017-10-03 11:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:37 AM EDT2017-10-03 11:37:13 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- A timetable to bring an indictment to a grand jury in New Castle County in the death of Delaware correctional officer Steven Floyd remains in place, according to the attorney general's office.Nicole Magnusson, a spokeswoman for the DelawaMore
    A timetable to bring an indictment to a grand jury in New Castle County in the death of Delaware correctional officer Steven Floyd remains in place, according to the attorney general's office.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices