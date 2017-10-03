Man Arrested for Robbing Royal Farms in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested for Robbing Royal Farms in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 76-year-old man accused of holding up the Royal Farms store at 293 S. Saulsbury Road on Saturday morning.

Police said Roce Barlow was identified by detectives following a review of surveillance video. He was later contacted by officers during a loitering complaint in the downtown Dover area and arrested for first-degree robbery.

Police said during Saturday morning's incident, Barlow entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash.  Investigators said Barlow then fled the store in a black Toyota Camry driven by an unknown female. 

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charge, Barlow was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $10,000 secured bond.

 

 

