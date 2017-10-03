Nearly 500 to be Screened as Potential Jurors in Bank Trial - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Nearly 500 people are expected to be screened as potential jurors for the federal trial of four former executives of Wilmington Trust charged with fraud.

Jury selection began Monday in U.S. District Court. Court officials expect to bring in a jury pool of more than 450 through the end of this week.

Prosecutors accuse the former executives of conspiring to hide more than $1 billion in delinquent loans from investors and regulators between 2008 and 2011, as the economy was going into a tailspin.

A juror questionnaire asks potential jurors about whether they have worked in the finance industry and what television shows about lawyers, bankers or businesses they watch on a regular basis.

The trial is expected to last about two months.

