Nearly 500 to be Screened as Potential Jurors in Bank Trial

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.
The Delaware Department of Justice said in early August it intended to bring an indictment forward in 90 days regarding the murder of Correction Officer Steven Floyd. As of October 2, nothing has been announced and many officers are frustrated.
