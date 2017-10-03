Ocean City Police Blast 'Appalling Behavior' at Car Rally



OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Ocean City's police chief has blasted participants in the unsanctioned H20i car rally over the weekend for "appalling behavior" that forced officers to respond to more than 2,700 calls.



The annual event brings crowds to Ocean City to showcase heavily modified Audis and Volkswagens.



About two weeks ago, the organizer announced that this year's event would be postponed until 2018. But hundreds of people showed up anyway, beginning Thursday, and caused headaches for local police.



Chief Ross Buzzuro said many of the visitors were "unruly." He said there were isolated incidents of violence. The said that, combined with heavy traffic, litter, rudeness and negligent driving "cast a very negative view over the whole weekend."

"It was very discouraging, to say the least, to see the amount of destruction to our town and the appalling behavior of many visitors," Buzzuro said.



Police made 78 arrests from Thursday through Sunday, many for disorderly conduct and open container charges.

"We understand our residents’ concerns about the events that occurred over the weekend and assure you that we share those concerns," Buzzuro said. "While we assess the weekend and consider actions to take moving forward, it is critically important that we not allow one weekend to take away from what Ocean City is: a safe, beautiful, and clean place where families live and visit."