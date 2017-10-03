Millsboro Man Arrested For Distribution of Heroin

FRANKFORD, Del. – The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit has arrested a Millsboro man following an investigation into illegal drug distribution.

On Monday October 2, 2017 the Sussex County Drug Unit with the assistance of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, concluded a month-long investigation of 41-year-old Karmikus T. Smith after information he was distributing heroin throughout Sussex County.

According to police, after a traffic stop, Smith, of Millsboro, Del., and a 58-year-old male passenger were taken into custody without incident.

Officers obtained a search warrant was for Smith's SUV and the search yielded 1,092 bags (7.64 grams) of heroin and over $500 in cash.

Police say Smith was taken to Troop 4 in Georgetown where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity (Heroin).

Possession with intent to deliver Heroin.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $61,000.00 cash bond.

According to police, the 58-year-old male passenger was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and released on an unsecured bond.