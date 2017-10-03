Police ID Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Portable Toilet - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police ID Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Portable Toilet

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Wilmington police have identified a woman who was found fatally stabbed in a portable toilet.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 31-year-old Rashawna Weathers of Wilmington.

Officers were called to Kirkwood Park on the city's east side Sunday morning and were directed to a portable toilet on the west end of the park.

Weathers's body was found inside the toilet, covered in blood.

Police say Weathers had been stabbed several times.

The investigation is continuing.

