Hurlock Man Arrested for DUI After Near Collision With State Trooper

HURLOCK, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested a Hurlock man after he swept through a stop sign and nearly collided with a trooper's patrol vehicle.

Police say on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, a trooper was traveling to his assignment when 45-year-old Joe Louis Ancrum failed to stop at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Route 307. According to the trooper, Ancrum came within inches of colliding with his vehicle.

The officer avoided being struck by Ancrum and then attempted to make a traffic stop, however, Ancrum started driving away.

Maryland State Police say Ancrum then lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a Delmarva Power electrical poll causing a power outage.

During the investigation, the trooper said Ancrum displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

Ancrum was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack Dorchester County Detachment where he was processed and issued several traffic citations to include driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a revoked license and driving without a license.

Ancrum was released to his mother pending a court date.

The Maryland State Police is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 410-819-4747.