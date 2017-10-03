New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Extorting From Delaware Teen

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash Friday between a car and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Road and Holly Tree Road in Ellendale.More
