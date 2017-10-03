Police Investigate Salisbury Home Invasion

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police of the Salisbury Barrack are investigating a home invasion and robbery at the Parkwood Apartments on Schumaker Drive Monday afternoon.

Police say around 4:40 pm Monday, residents in an apartment within the 836 unit reported a break-in of their home. The victims describe the suspects as three armed med, dressed in dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts, and face masks. Police report the suspects did get away with some of the victims possessions. EMS were called to the scene for a report of minor injuires.

Based on the facts of the investigation, MSP say details indicate the home invasion was not a random act, and the apartment was known to the suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.