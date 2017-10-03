Suspect Arrested in Simmons Center Market Robbery

CAMBRIDGE, Md. -- Police arrested a Cambridge man yesterday in connection to the Simmons Center Market Robbery in September.

According to the Cambridge Police Department, Antoine D. Padilla, 29 of Cambridge, forced his way into the Simmons Center Market located at 600 Race Street. Police responded to an alarm activation call, but did not find the suspect inside the store when they arrived. Police said they did gain access to surveillance video that showed the suspect enter Simmons Center Market through the back of the store. The incident occurred on September 29, 2017.

Police said an off duty Cambridge Police Officer saw a man who matched the description from the surveillance video on the 500 block of Race Street on October 2, 2017. Upon making contact with the subject, Cambridge Police said they confirmed Padilla as the suspect in the Simmons Center Market incident who had stolen merchandise from the store.

The Cambridge Police Department said it charged Padilla with 2nd and 4th degree burglary, theft, and other related charges. He is at the Dorchester County Detention Center on a $10,000.00 bond, police said.