Guard, Parents Concerned For Students Crossing Busy Cambridge Intersection



CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It's a typical Tuesday morning for crossing guard Jackie Skinner.

She's busy directing traffic at the intersection of Mace's Lane and Route 343 in Cambridge. It's a job she's had for two years now and one she says has gotten more dangerous.

"I do the best I can out here for the safety of the kids," Skinner said.

Skinner says cars seem to be ignore the speed limit at the busy intersection. It's also an intersection that sees heavy traffic. As a crossing guard, Skinner worries about kids walking to school and being in harm's way.

"I'd hate to see a child get hit," Skinner said.

WBOC reached out to Bob Rager of the Maryland Highway Administration. Rager says the agency is currently conducting a study on traffic going in and out of the intersection, but he says that study likely won't have results for another three months.

It's three months that may be too long for parents like Sharvonda Ferguson who walks her daughter every morning to school.

"She's scared so she tells me to go with her," Ferguson said.

Ferguson says the intersection scares her too.

"A couple of times I had to yell at cars to stop them from hitting her," Ferguson said.

It's a problem Skinner says could be avoided by installing a traffic light.

"It would help a lot," Skinner said.