Sussex County Locals React to Incoming Beach Replenishment

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - It's only been one day since beach replenishment specifics for Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island were announced, but people are already looking forward.

"I feel we have to have it," says Eileen Hovan. "Even though it's going to cost a lot of money. I don't think we'll have any beach if we don't."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District has awarded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company a $17.2 million contract and work is expected to begin after the New Year. The costs of the project will be shared by the federal government and the state of Delaware, and has been a priority of the Congressional delegation because it will help protect the homes, businesses and economy on coastal Delaware. That was welcome news to Bob Hartfield.

"When the nor'easter took the beach away it also took away a number of the stairways which they've since replaced but the beach was kind of sad looking," he says. "They moved around the sand so it looks better already but we need more sand. I'm glad that that's happening because its the lifeblood of Bethany Beach."

This project comes after one originally scheduled for this past year was delayed due to funding. In the past, officials told WBOC the work would be complete by the summer.