Men Arrested for Jumping on Cars at Salisbury Dealership

SALISBURY, Md.- Two Salisbury men were arrested after allegedly jumping on cars in the lot of a dealership in the 1900 block of North Salisbury Boulevard.

When police arrived, a deputy saw two men, later identified as 23-year-old Zachariah Corsey and 39-year-old Jeffery Davenport, near the dealership and noticed that they had both been drinking alcohol, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy said the shoes Corsey wore allegedly matched footprints that were left on the roofs of seven of the cars. One of the cars was dented, as well.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the deputy also caught the pair in possession of tag brackets that were allegedly ripped off of two cars.

Corsey and Davenport were arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and theft. Following an initial appearance, both were released on personal recognizance.