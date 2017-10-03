Smith Island Granted Erosion Help - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smith Island Granted Erosion Help

Posted: 10/03/2017 18:03:00 -04:00 Updated:
Aerial view of Smith Island. (Photo: WBOC) Aerial view of Smith Island. (Photo: WBOC)

SMITH ISLAND, Md.- Smith Island is getting help for their issues with erosion and the people of Rhodes Point said they're grateful for the support. 

The Army Corps of Engineers granted $6.88 million to help dredge out a channel that people on Smith Island said has been a long time coming. 

"We've been after this for about 50 years different people on Smith Island has tried before we started and they're dead and gone now, but finally...we finally got it," Smith Island native Roland Bradshaw said.

Somerset County's Planning Director Gary Pusey said work just finished to install 17 stone structures to help trap sand into the shoreline.  He said the estimated $4.5 million structures came out of the state funds from Hurricane Sandy relief. 

Bradshaw said between the new structures and the dredged jetty, it should make things better for travel.  Bradshaw normally has to take about a four to five mile trip around the island in order to go crabbing or oystering.  With the cleared channel it will save him money, fuel and most importantly, time. 

Pusey said that dredging by the Army Corps of Engineers should start in November.  The entire project is scheduled to be completed by April of 2018. 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Smith Island Granted Erosion Help

    Smith Island Granted Erosion Help

    10/03/2017 18:03:00 -04:002017-10-03 22:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-10-03 22:20:02 GMT
    Aerial view of Smith Island. (Photo: WBOC)Aerial view of Smith Island. (Photo: WBOC)
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- Smith Island is getting help for their issues with erosion and the people of Rhodes Point said they're grateful for the support. The Army Corps of Engineers granted $6.88 million to help dredge out a channel that people on Smith IMore
    Smith Island is getting help for their issues with erosion and the people of Rhodes Point said they're grateful for the support.More

  • Men Arrested for Jumping on Cars at Salisbury Dealership

    Men Arrested for Jumping on Cars at Salisbury Dealership

    10/03/2017 16:41:00 -04:002017-10-03 20:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:01:43 GMT
    Jeffery Davenport (left) and Zachariah CorseyJeffery Davenport (left) and Zachariah Corsey
    Two Salisbury men were arrested after allegedly jumping on cars in the lot of a dealership in the 1900 block of North Salisbury Boulevard.More
    Two Salisbury men were arrested after allegedly jumping on cars in the lot of a dealership in the 1900 block of North Salisbury Boulevard.More

  • Sussex County Introduces Special Events Ordinance Draft

    Sussex County Introduces Special Events Ordinance Draft

    10/03/2017 16:40:00 -04:002017-10-03 20:40:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:59:07 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After Sussex County employees were tasked with making their special events ordinance more specific, a draft was introduced to the County Council Tuesday morning.Among other things, the draft gives criteria for the Planning and ZoninMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After Sussex County employees were tasked with making their special events ordinance more specific, a draft was introduced to the County Council Tuesday morning.Among other things, the draft gives criteria for the Planning and ZoninMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices