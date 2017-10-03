Smith Island Granted Erosion Help

SMITH ISLAND, Md.- Smith Island is getting help for their issues with erosion and the people of Rhodes Point said they're grateful for the support.

The Army Corps of Engineers granted $6.88 million to help dredge out a channel that people on Smith Island said has been a long time coming.

"We've been after this for about 50 years different people on Smith Island has tried before we started and they're dead and gone now, but finally...we finally got it," Smith Island native Roland Bradshaw said.

Somerset County's Planning Director Gary Pusey said work just finished to install 17 stone structures to help trap sand into the shoreline. He said the estimated $4.5 million structures came out of the state funds from Hurricane Sandy relief.

Bradshaw said between the new structures and the dredged jetty, it should make things better for travel. Bradshaw normally has to take about a four to five mile trip around the island in order to go crabbing or oystering. With the cleared channel it will save him money, fuel and most importantly, time.

Pusey said that dredging by the Army Corps of Engineers should start in November. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by April of 2018.