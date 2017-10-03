Student Stabs Another at Maryland High School

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - Authorities say one student stabbed another at a high school in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

A spokesman for the Prince George's County Public Schools tells The Washington Post that the stabbing occurred Tuesday morning at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt.

Officials say a 14-year-old student argued with a 16-year-old student. Authorities say the 14-year-old stabbed the older student, who was cut on his head, arm and back.

Greenbelt police say the alleged attacker suffered a minor hand injury. Both students were taken to hospitals; police say neither had life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old was charged with assault.