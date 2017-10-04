Magnolia Woman Says Gravestones Moved in Kent County Cemetery

CAMDEN, Del. --- A Magnolia woman claims gravestones for relatives at a Camden-area cemetery were recently moved from their original locations, though a representative from the cemetery said staffers did not move them.

Bobbie-Jo King said she recently found a footstone for a deceased uncle and a placeholder headstone for an uncle who is still living were moved from their original positions inside Odd Fellows Cemetery near Camden.

King said she was notified about the movement via a Facebook group she was tagged in. But she said she later verified the moved gravestones during a visit to the cemetery, a moment she called "disheartening."

"At this point the best we can do is spread the word and just try to get it out there because these are our loved ones that are buried in these places where we've invested money for their plots and for their stones," she said.

A phone number posted on the main office door to Odd Fellows cemetery directed calls to the Sharon Hills Memorial Park office. Property records show the cemetery is co-owned by a firm called U.S. Cemeteries Inc. and Sharon Hills/Odd Fellows.

Louis Ottaviano, who told a WBOC reporter during a visit to the Sharon Hill Memorial Office he was a consultant with the cemetery, said no staff members were moving gravestones.

King had said she suspected the gravestones were shifted for the ease of property maintenance and not returned to their initial position. She said she had reached out to county leaders and the attorney general's consumer affairs unit as well as a funeral home whom her family had done business with, in the hopes that the gravestones could be moved back.

"Money doesn't grow on trees so some of us have to financially make payments and payment arrangements and high interest rates to pay for these stones," she said.