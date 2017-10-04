Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

Delaware State Police cars line Johnson Road in Lincoln, Del. which has been the scene of a barricade situation since early Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)

LINCOLN, Del.- A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police.

State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

As of 8 a.m., the DSP Special Operations Response Team and Conflict Management Teams were still attempting to make contact with the man and persuade him to surrender.

Due to the barricade, several homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution. Additionally, Johnson Road is currently closed between 113 and North Old State Road. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This article will be updated as more details become available.