Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
Smith Island is getting help for their issues with erosion and the people of Rhodes Point said they're grateful for the support.
The Army Corps of Engineers granted $6.88 million to help dredge out a channel that people on Smith Island said has been a long time coming.More
