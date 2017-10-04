Fire Damages Restaurant in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.- Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that broke out at the "Pizza Shoppe" in Crisfield.

The owner of the restaurant, located at 65 Richardson Ave., said she woke up to her son screaming and the dog barking. So she ran outside to see flames coming out of the back of the building.

There were no reported injuries but officials said the fire caused significant damage to the inside of the restaurant.

Deputy state fire marshals are on the scene surveying the damage. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.