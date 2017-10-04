Delaware Partnership Gets $3 Million Grant for Innovation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Partnership Gets $3 Million Grant for Innovation

Posted: 10/04/2017 14:42:00 -04:00

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A public-private partnership that will promote science entrepreneurship has received a $3 million federal grant.

Delaware's governor, two U.S. senators and lone representative announced the award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration on Wednesday. It will go to Delaware Innovation Space, partnership among the state of Delaware, DuPont and the University of Delaware.

Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said in a statement that Delaware Innovation Space will provide support for early stage, science-based companies, and connect young scientists with leaders in their field.

