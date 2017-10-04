University of Maryland Gets $219.5M Gift for scholarships - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

University of Maryland Gets $219.5M Gift for scholarships

Posted: 10/04/2017 15:02:00 -04:00 Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)- To help double need-based scholarships, the University of Maryland is getting a $219.5 million gift from the foundation of a billionaire alumnus whose own education was made possible by a scholarship.

The university announced the gift from the A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation on Wednesday. Clark, who hitchhiked from home because he couldn't afford room and board, went on to become a leader of one of the nation's largest private construction companies.

It will be the sixth-largest private gift to a public university in the nation, according to rankings of major private gifts to higher education by the Chronicle for Higher Education, which has ranked gifts that have been made over the past 50 years. It is also the largest gift ever made to the University of Maryland.

Wallace Loh, the university's president, said the gift will significantly increase access to education for bright students with modest means at a time when students struggle to pay tuition, and large debts after graduation have become a major national issue.

"It will transform access and affordability to an education in the state's flagship university," Loh said, shortly before confetti dropped at a festive announcement in College Park.

Courtney Clark Pastrick, Clark's daughter who chairs the foundation's board, said the overall goal is to double the amount of students receiving financial aid.

"It's all about access and affordability," Pastrick said. "It is all need based, and that's really the underlying mission of this gift: to provide access and opportunity for students that otherwise wouldn't be able to go."

There will be several different scholarships. One initiative would seek matching money from other donors to generate a $100 million fund to help hundreds of students in all majors each year, if fully matched.

Another program will provide scholarships to 40 high-performing engineering undergraduates, and an endowment of a pilot program will provide need-based scholarships to 40 engineering majors who come from the state's community colleges.

About a dozen faculty chairs also will be created, including eight for engineering researchers that address areas such as additive and advanced manufacturing, autonomy and robotics and energy and sustainability. There also will be an endowment for five faculty chairs in fields such as data analytics, neuroscience, virtual and augmented reality and cybersecurity.

The money also will be used to build a new engineering building to facilitate collaborations between disciplines with institutional and business partners.

"It's all about innovation, economic development, job creation - moving the economy of Maryland forward," Loh said.

The university's engineering school is named after Clark, who graduated in 1950 and died in 2015.

Clark was known as the "King of Concrete." His company, Clark Enterprises, built sports stadiums and convention centers across the country. The company also built Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and several high-profile buildings in the nation's capital, including FedEx Field, Nationals Park, Verizon Center and more than 20 Metro stations.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police: Lincoln Barricade Situation Over; Man in Custody

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    10/04/2017 06:52:00 -04:002017-10-04 10:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:43:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police cars line Johnson Road in Lincoln, Del. which has been the scene of a barricade situation since early Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)Delaware State Police cars line Johnson Road in Lincoln, Del. which has been the scene of a barricade situation since early Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)
    A 66-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln for several hours Wednesday is now in custody, according to Delaware State Police.More
    A 66-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln for several hours Wednesday is now in custody, according to Delaware State Police.More

  • Delaware Panel Weighs Health, Safety Issues of Legalized Pot

    Delaware Panel Weighs Health, Safety Issues of Legalized Pot

    10/04/2017 14:43:00 -04:002017-10-04 18:43:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-10-04 18:46:53 GMT
    A Delaware task force examining issues surrounding potential legalization of recreational marijuana use focused this week on public health and safety concerns.More
    A Delaware task force examining issues surrounding potential legalization of recreational marijuana use focused this week on public health and safety concerns.More

  • Updated: Crisfield Restaurant Fire Ruled Arson

    Fire Damages Restaurant in Crisfield

    10/04/2017 07:24:00 -04:002017-10-04 11:24:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-10-04 15:40:21 GMT
    Early Wednesday morning's fire at the Pizza Shoppe in Crisfield. (Photo credit: Dave Anderson)Early Wednesday morning's fire at the Pizza Shoppe in Crisfield. (Photo credit: Dave Anderson)
    Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that heavily damaged the inside of the "Pizza Shoppe" in Crisfield, Md.More
    Crisfield police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating as arson two early Wednesday fires, including one that heavily damaged the "Pizza Shoppe" restaurant.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

  • Some Believe Downtown Development District Could Stir Economic Development in Delaware Towns Like Smyrna

    Some Believe Downtown Development District Could Stir Economic Development in Delaware Towns Like Smyrna

    Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.

    More

    Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices