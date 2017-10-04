Man Dies While in Dover Police Custody

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 24-year-old man after he died in their holding facility after being arrested for a shoplifting incident.

Police say John T. Manning III was arrested shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in reference to a shoplifting case at the Sam’s Club on N. DuPont Highway.

The officer took Manning to the department's holding facility until he could be processed and arraigned on the charges.

According to police, at approximately 2:03 p.m., Manning was found unresponsive and not breathing. Officer’s performed CPR and notified EMS officials. Manning was taken to Bayhealth Kent General where he was later pronounced dead.

The Dover Police Department says the cause of death is unknown as detectives await the Medical Examiner’s report.