Proposed Sports Complex Seeking County Funding

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police.
State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."
Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.
