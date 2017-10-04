Search Continues for Seaford Man Who Assaulted Officer

LAUREL, Del.- DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police are searching for a suspect in an assault on one of their officers last night.

Daniel A. Allen, 21, of Seaford, was contacted by officers when he was found trespassing after hours in the Nanticoke Wildlife Area near Laurel. During a traffic stop, Allen allegedly assaulted one of the officers and ran away and jumped into Broad Creek, officers said.

He was last seen swimming towards the opposite shoreline. Additional officers and firefighters were called in to help with the search, but Allen was not found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Allen are asked to contact Natural Resources Police Lieutenant Casey Zolper at 302-381-5718.