Search Continues for Seaford Man Who Assaulted Officer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Search Continues for Seaford Man Who Assaulted Officer

Posted: 10/04/2017 17:13:00 -04:00 Updated:

LAUREL, Del.- DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police are searching for a suspect in an assault on one of their officers last night. 

Daniel A. Allen, 21, of Seaford, was contacted by officers when he was found trespassing after hours in the Nanticoke Wildlife Area near Laurel. During a traffic stop, Allen allegedly assaulted one of the officers and ran away and jumped into Broad Creek, officers said.

He was last seen swimming towards the opposite shoreline. Additional officers and firefighters were called in to help with the search, but Allen was not found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Allen are asked to contact Natural Resources Police Lieutenant Casey Zolper at 302-381-5718.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

  • Some Believe Downtown Development District Could Stir Economic Development in Delaware Towns Like Smyrna

    Some Believe Downtown Development District Could Stir Economic Development in Delaware Towns Like Smyrna

    Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.

    More

    Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices