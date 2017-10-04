Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

Posted: 10/04/2017 19:16:00 -04:00 Updated:
Berchieri and Owens living conditions Berchieri and Owens living conditions

SALISBURY, Md.- A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods. 

Bruno Berchieri and Hunter Owens said the condominium complex felt like home.  Until 10 days after moving in, it flooded.  A storm in August left the couple sleeping on a floor surrounded by unpacked boxes.  

"I don't think we enjoyed the apartment for a week before it all happened," Berchieri said. 

For the last two months the pair has been living in Owens' mothers' home, waiting for answers on when they can move back into their condo. 

"Obviously if the carpet is already wet we can't get the furniture out, we can't save the bed.  We actually, we were just buying a new mattress," Owens said. 

The flooding from August condemned three first-floor units in the complex.  The Home Owner's Association said 11 units were affected in September 2016 by a similar flooding. 

The HOA said it would be six weeks before the flood repairs would be completed.  Long & Foster Real Estate owns the condominiums and would not give a statement about the property on Wednesday.  

Salisbury City Mayor Jacob Day said the city has been engaged with the HOA, but cannot lift the condemned restriction until contractors are finished with their work. 

Berchieri and Owens said they'll wait before searching for other housing options in Salisbury. 

