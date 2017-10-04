Caesar Rodney Mascot Pictured with Racial Slur Message - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caesar Rodney School District Investigating Picture of its High School Mascot Holding Message with Racial Slur

Posted: 10/04/2017 22:07:00 -04:00 Updated:

CAMDEN, De. --  The Caesar Rodney School District says it's investigating a picture of it's high school mascot holding a piece of paper with a racial slur written on it. 

Many of our viewers sent us the screenshot above, which was confirmed but the Caesar Rodney School District. 

In a statement by superintendent Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, the district said that it's aware the picture is circulating social media. 

The statement said, "The Caesar Rodney School District is distressed that our mascot would be used in such a manner and we strongly disavow the statement. The Caesar Rodney School District and Caesar Rodney High school consider racial slurs reprehensible and are deeply disturbed by the content of this message. We have zero tolerance for this behavior."

The district said school administration and the Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

WBOC News will continue to update you as more information becomes available. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Lincoln Barricade Situation Over; Man in Custody

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    10/04/2017 06:52:00 -04:002017-10-04 10:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-10-04 19:43:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police cars line Johnson Road in Lincoln, Del. which has been the scene of a barricade situation since early Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)Delaware State Police cars line Johnson Road in Lincoln, Del. which has been the scene of a barricade situation since early Wednesday morning. (Photo: WBOC)
    A 66-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln for several hours Wednesday is now in custody, according to Delaware State Police.More
    A 66-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln for several hours Wednesday is now in custody, according to Delaware State Police.More

  • Man Dies While in Dover Police Custody

    Man Dies While in Dover Police Custody

    10/04/2017 15:59:00 -04:002017-10-04 19:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-10-04 20:07:47 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Dover Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 24-year-old man after he died in their holding facility after being arrested for a shoplifting incident.More
    The Dover Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 24-year-old man after he died in their holding facility after being arrested for a shoplifting incident.More

  • Men Arrested for Jumping on Cars at Salisbury Dealership

    Men Arrested for Jumping on Cars at Salisbury Dealership

    10/03/2017 16:41:00 -04:002017-10-03 20:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:01:43 GMT
    Jeffery Davenport (left) and Zachariah CorseyJeffery Davenport (left) and Zachariah Corsey
    Two Salisbury men were arrested after allegedly jumping on cars in the lot of a dealership in the 1900 block of North Salisbury Boulevard.More
    Two Salisbury men were arrested after allegedly jumping on cars in the lot of a dealership in the 1900 block of North Salisbury Boulevard.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

  • Some Believe Downtown Development District Could Stir Economic Development in Delaware Towns Like Smyrna

    Some Believe Downtown Development District Could Stir Economic Development in Delaware Towns Like Smyrna

    Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.

    More

    Gomes, co-owner of the Commerce Street distillery, said the business is hoping to take advantage of the state's Downtown Development District program as part of its expansion. Painted Stave hopes to take advantage of grant rebates offered through the DDD program to offset up to 20 percent of the cost of real property investments. The program offers grants to smaller projects and larger ones, with the latter falling into improvements that cost more than $250,000.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices