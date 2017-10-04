Caesar Rodney School District Investigating Picture of its High School Mascot Holding Message with Racial Slur

CAMDEN, De. -- The Caesar Rodney School District says it's investigating a picture of it's high school mascot holding a piece of paper with a racial slur written on it.

Many of our viewers sent us the screenshot above, which was confirmed but the Caesar Rodney School District.

In a statement by superintendent Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, the district said that it's aware the picture is circulating social media.

The statement said, "The Caesar Rodney School District is distressed that our mascot would be used in such a manner and we strongly disavow the statement. The Caesar Rodney School District and Caesar Rodney High school consider racial slurs reprehensible and are deeply disturbed by the content of this message. We have zero tolerance for this behavior."

The district said school administration and the Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

WBOC News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.